Fulham have made Tayo Edun available for loan.

The 19-year-old made his first senior start for Slavisa Jokanovic's side against Derby in November, having signed a new three-year contract in April, but the club want the youngster to go out on loan to gain more first team experience.

Since that start, Edun has found game time limited in the first squad, but regularly trains with Jokanovic's first team at Motspur Park, along with fellow youngsters Matt O'Riley, Steven Sessegnon, Mattias Kait and Luca de la Torre.

The club believe sending Edun out on loan would be the best option for his development, although speaking to GetWestLondon, Academy Director Huw Jennings said that a loan deal for the club's youngsters would only be sanctioned if it was a right fit for player and club.

