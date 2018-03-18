The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham creative midfielder Tom Cairney could be allowed to leave Craven Cottage for £20m if Slavisa Jokanovic's side fail to win promotion to the Premier League, according to The Mirror.

Cairney is set to join up with the Scotland squad this week ahead of internationals against Costa Rica and Hungary, and the price tag is sure to peak the interest of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle and West Ham have repeatedly been linked to the 27-year-old with a number of bids reported to have been rejected for the playmaker in the last two transfer windows.

Watford now appear set to join the list of interested parties for the former Hull man, who scored in Fulham's 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday.

The Cottagers captain signed a contract extension last summer tying him to the club until 2021, and Fulham have the option for an additional year.

This would appear to give the west London side are strong negotiation position, particularly if a number of clubs act on their interest.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.