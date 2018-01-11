Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he doesn't know anything about the rumours linking Ryan Fredericks with a move away from the Cottage, and expects his side will be strengthened soon.

Fredericks, who has six months left on his contract at Fulham, has been offered a new deal but rumours have been rife with a move away from the club, first with Stoke City and then with Swansea interested in the full back.

GetWestLondon understands that Fulham are adamant that none of their key players will be leaving the club this January, something they have publicly made clear with Ryan Sessegnon.

The 25-year-old has been training with the side ahead of the game with Middlesbrough and is expected to make the trip to the Riverside, and although it isn't up to Jokanovic on who leaves the club, he wants Fredericks to stay.

When asked if there was anything he could say on rumours, he said: "No - these few words that Tony Khan said on Ryan Sessegnon is good news for us and the player too.

"I don't know about these rumours or links with Ryan Fredericks, all the people know I use him in all the games and for the team and myself he is an important player.

"What kind of steps we are going to take, I don't need to make any comment on but at the end I expect we are going to be stronger soon that what we are right now.

"I expect this guy, who is still not under contract as it ends at the end of the season, but for another side I understand the sport/business stuff and I don't know what solution is best for us, but it is not in my hands.

"Before we were talking about three players and now it has been ten days, I expect something will happen but it's not in my hands and we'll be focused on preparing the team for Boro.

"We will see, at the end, club need to make a step what we believe is important step for the team, and I expect something will happen."

