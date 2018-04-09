The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former West Ham academy starlet and Leyton Orient man Henry Ochieng is on trial with QPR U23s as they take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The 19-year-old was released by the East London club in March having struggled for game time at Brisbane Road under Justin Edinburgh having signed his first pro deal in December 2016.

His last game for the club was in the 1-0 loss at Solihull Moors on December 2, making six appearances for Orient this season, adding to the seven he made in the 2016/17 campaign.

Ochieng spent six years at the West Ham academy before being released and signing a two-year scholarship with Leyton Orient.

