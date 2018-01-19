The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Petrasso has completed a permanent move to MLS side Montreal Impact.

The Canadian International left QPR by mutual consent last week after failing to break into Ian Holloway's first team plans at Loftus Road.

He had just six months remaining on his deal in west London.

The 22-year-old joins Impact on a two-year-deal, with the option of a third.

Speaking to MLSSoccer.com, Petrasso said: "I’m very happy to join the Montreal Impact.

"After being away for so many years, the prospect of coming back and playing soccer at home, in Canada, is very exciting for me. It’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to my new future in Montreal.”

Petrasso made 13 appearances for the Hoops since arriving at the club in 2013.

