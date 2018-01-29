The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR goalkeeper Julio Cesar has moved back to Brazil to join Flamengo.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career, playing for the likes of Chievo Verona and Inter Milan before landing at Loftus Road in 2012.

He made 27 appearances for the Hoops in an ill-fated spell with the club, conceding 47 goals and being relegated from the Premier League.

Cesar won 87 caps for Brazil and in his prime was renowned as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

