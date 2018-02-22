The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR defender Jeremy Arthur is having a trial with League One side Walsall.

The 19-year-old was one of 11 players released by the Hoops at the end of last season, including Karl Henry who is currently playing for Bolton Wanderers.

Arthur had captained the under-23s side at Loftus Road during his time at the club, but was deemed surplus to requirements as QPR trimmed the squad, where they also released the likes of Brandon Barzey, Darnell Goather-Braithwaite, Ruudi Clarke, Gianni Crichlow, Jake Eales, Anthony Folkes, Michael Klass and Rhys Springer-Downes.

After leaving the club, the defender signed for Metropolitan Police where his performances have caught the eye of a number of EFL sides.

He has already featured for the Saddlers' development squad, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Bradford City.

