Former Fulham man Chris Martin has officially joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

He had been linked with a move to Sunderland, and to Fulham by the northern press, but he's found his way to the Madejski Stadium for the rest of the campaign.

Royals boss Jaap Stam said, “With the large number of games still to play this season, it was important to strengthen the attacking options available to us with a player who can add to what we already have within the squad.

"In Chris Martin, we have a striker who has proven his goalscoring ability at the clubs he has played for in the past and hopefully he can give us an extra impetus going forward and score goals for us.”

