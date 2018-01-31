The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yohan Mollo is set to go on trial with the Vancouver Whitecaps after being released by Fulham .

The club released the 28-year-old five months after he signed , with Mollo not being part of Slavisa Jokanovic's plans, and now the Frenchman is to head to Hawaii for a ten day training camp.

Mollo signed for Fulham on Deadline Day in the summer having been released by Zenit St Petersburg, but only made six appearances for the club and never completed a full 90 minutes.

However, he has been using his Instragram to showcase his fitness over recent weeks as he bids to find a new club - with the MLS side seemingly the next club on his hit list.

