Former Fulham man Askhan Dejagah has signed for Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old had been a free agent since being released by Wolfsburg in the summer and has now joined Aitor Karanka's side for the remainder of the season.

The Iranian, who is hoping to work is way into the Iran squad for the World Cup in Russia, played for Fulham in 2012, signing from Wolfsburg and was voted as Fan's Player of the Season at the end of the 2013-14 season, but left to join Al Arabi in 2014.

He will now be available to face his former club on Saturday, as Forest visit Craven Cottage in the Championship.

