Huddersfield are set to sign former Brentford loanee Alex Pritchard after having an offer of around £11million accepted by Norwich.

The Terriers made the significantly improved bid earlier this week after one of £5million was rejected.

Former England Under-21 international Pritchard has been open to the switch after 18 months in Norfolk and will now get his wish.

The Canaries are 13th in the Sky Bet Championship and nine points adrift of the top six after an inconsistent first season under head coach Daniel Farke.

Pritchard, 24, has made nine appearances this season and scored eight goals in 43 games for Norwich since joining from Tottenham in 2016.

Huddersfield have won just two of their last 11 Premier League games and sit 11th, four points above the relegation zone. They beat Bolton 2-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Terriers boss David Wagner previously confirmed his interest in Pritchard but insisted he would not be held to ransom.

"Pritchard is not my player, he is a Norwich player," he said.

"I like him, but I have my doubts if he will play for us because I know how expensive British players are in this window.

"If we are able to get some British players in they have to be reasonable prices. At the end it is all about quality.

"If it's one new signing with the quality to help us, good. If it's two, I'll take two. We need to be focused on the quality."