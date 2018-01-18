The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Brentford midfielder Adam Forshaw has completed a move from Middlesbrough to Leeds United.

The Yorkshire side brought in the 26-year-old in a deal worth £4.5million, with the midfielder agreeing a four and a half year contract.

And he admitted it was an easy move to trade Teesside for Elland Road.

"The size of the club, the history, everything just felt right and I can’t wait to get going,” Forshaw told the club's official website.

The former Everton trainee spent two full seasons at Griffin Park, signing for the club in May 2012 after a loan spell.

He made 82 Brentford appearances in League One after signing permanently, scoring 11 goals, as he helped the Bees end their 21-year exile from the top two divisions in 2014.

He left for Wigan in the summer of 2014 before moving to Middlesbrough in January. He's made 92 league appearances for Boro, scoring twice.

