Trevor Carson may have played just one game for Brentford but a potential transfer from Motherwell to Glasgow Celtic may just keep Hartlepool in business.

The Scottish champions have had a £375,000 offer rejected by Motherwell and they're holding out for a fee in the region of £500,000.

Hartlepool have a 40 per cent sell on clause so, if their valuation is met, the north east club would be due £200,000.

Pools need to pay a £48,000 tax bill in the coming days and the windfall would no doubt enable them to pay it as they look for new ownership.

Carson's only appearance for Brentford came against Sheffield Wednesday in March 2011. Michael Spillane gave the Bees a third minute lead before Rob Jones equalised nine minutes later.

Jeffrey Schlupp restored the advantage on 18 minutes before Sam Saunders rounded off the win in the closing stages.

