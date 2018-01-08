The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Brentford midfielder Toumani Diagouraga has signed for Fleetwood Town on a free.

The 30-year-old has made the move from Plymouth Argyle, just months after joining from Leeds United.

Diagouraga made his name in English football with Brentford, having come through the ranks at Watford.

He initially arrived on loan from Peterborough United in January 2010 and played 20 times until the end of that season.

Diagouraga would sign permanently after that and go on to to play five and a half years at Griffin Park, playing a further 226 games and scoring seven goals.

He was a firm favourite with the Brentford fans for his battling displays in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman made the bigger move to Leeds two years ago but played just 20 times for the Elland Road side and left them for Plymouth in October this year. He had scored three times in 17 games.

Now, Diagouraga has decided to move to the north-west with the Cod Army, who held Leicester City in the FA Cup at the weekend.