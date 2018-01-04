Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Brentford defender James Tarkowski has signed a new deal at Burnley amid speculation linking him with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

The 25-year-old, who went on strike to force through a move to Turf Moor, has been in impressive form in recent months after replacing the departed Michael Keane.

The Bees have a sell on clause and the fee a club would have to pay to the Clarets has now risen after Tarkowski agreed a new four and a half year deal.

“His contract was slightly behind the curve at the club because he had come out of Brentford so we felt it was appropriate on two levels,” said Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“One he’s worked well and well in the Premier League and continues to show that. And two because it was out of sync and when players are out of sync we feel it is appropriate to have them all in similar band.

“I mentioned recently we have a good collection of players, ones we enjoy working with, and they are under good contracts. Tarky was, but we felt it appropriate.

“There’s another couple we are talking to already. We try to work on a level of fairness and making sure players are on appropriate contracts at the right time. Tarky fits into that really.”

