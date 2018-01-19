Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all love a far-fetched transfer rumour, and we've seen some shockers so far this month.

The Andy Carroll to Chelsea link seemed a little unusual, but that was nothing compared to what fellowed when the national press said that Stoke City forward Peter Crouch was next on the list.

But if you think that link is bad, it's probably best not to ask Google about other memorable rumours.

So here we've compiled a list of five of the most ridiculous transfer rumours ever to (nearly) grace these shores.

Didier Drogba to QPR

Yes, really.

Back in the days when money was no object at Loftus Road, Mark Hughes, who had just been appointed QPR manager, was determined to bring in a marquee signing to lead his attacking line; and who would have made a bigger splash than Chelsea favourite Didier Drogba?

Ronaldinho to Blackburn Rovers

I remember spitting my Cheerios out when I heard this one.

The infamous Venkys had just taken over the Lancashire side and were keen to draw in some headlines with their transfer activity.

According to reports, Blackburn were willing to offer the Brazilian ace £20m over three years if he was to leave AC Milan to move to Rovers.

It was also around this time that David Beckham was linked with a loan switch from LA Galaxy; but surprisingly, neither move materialised.

Carlos Puyol to Newcastle

If reports were to be believed, the Catalan giants were so determined to secure the signing of Newcastle star Steven Taylor in 2010, that they were willing to part with their talisman.

The Toon Army had just returned to the top flight when the interest in Taylor (Now at Peterborough United) reached fever point, and it looked like one of the most iconic defenders in recent memory would be strutting his stuff at St. James’ Park.

I’m sure Puyol curses his luck most nights that the move didn’t transpire, but will at least take comfort in his two La Liga titles and Champions League winners medal that he won from that day on.

Football can be a cruel mistress.

Robert Lewandowski to Blackburn

The Lancashire side certainly had their fair share of high profile transfer targets, but this time it was mother nature which stopped the move going through.

Back in the days when the Poland star was playing for Lech Poznan, Sam Allardyce confirmed that his Blackburn side had a £4.2m bid accepted for Lewandowski, only for the memorable Icelandic ash cloud to stop him from catching his flight to the UK.

In the business, they say that ‘time kills deals’ and this was very much the case as the striker opted to sign for Dortmund.

I wonder what ever happened to him?

Diego Maradona to Sheffield United

No, I couldn’t believe this one either.

The year was 1978 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old by the name of Diego Maradona was spotted on a scouting trip in Argentina. Despite being talked into forking out £200k to send the forward to south Yorkshire, the Blades opted against signing Maradona and chose to sign his compatriot Alex Sabella.

It's just as well; no-one heard of Maradona after that anyway...

