A furious Slavisa Jokanovic has claimed it could be a "good option" to sack him, in an extraordinary tirade after a disagreement regarding the strength of the Fulham squad.

The head coach wanted three new signings to bolster his side as they hunt for a play-off place, but revealed in his press conference ahead of the side’s FA Cup tie against Southampton that the recruitment team think the team is strong enough to achieve that goal.

He went on to express his disappointment at the club’s stance on transfers this January with the Whites having no clear targets in the transfer window, with Fulham's view on things being that they have no intention to sell any of their players, including Ryan Sessegnon, and will look to improve the squad if the right options becomes available to them.

Despite hoping the recruitment department will change their opinion on the strength of the squad, Jokanovic issued an explosive solution to the problem - sacking the coach.

Speaking to getwestlondon, he said: “No, this January I am really disappointed with the information around us.

“We don’t have any clear targets and for the direction of the club, I have some information that we are strong enough to fight for the important targets.

“I don’t believe this - at the end there are so many assistants and so many things, I am really disappointed with our situation and I expect the club will change their opinion.

“I don’t know, if we don’t have the money or don’t want to spend the money, but we are not competitive enough for this period what is in front of us.

“Solution? I don’t know, but probably if the coach doesn't trust that we are strong enough (but they feel we are), then probably an option that the club must be thinking about is sacking the coach and this can be a good option for the club.”

