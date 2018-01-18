The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have rejected a bid out of hand from Reading for defender Yoann Barbet.

The Royals have been looking for defensive cover and made an offer for the Frenchman that fell way short of the club's evaluation.

And Brentford head coach Dean Smith confirmed the bid and insisted that the club were unwilling to allow the Frenchman to leave TW8.

He confirmed to GetWestLondon: “I'm led to believe they made a bid but it was nowhere near the club's evaluation for him and we're not looking at selling him.

“I'm led to believe from the directors of football and it was turned down straight away.”

Brentford are three points adrift of the play-off places and the desire of the fans is to see this squad stay together for the next few months.

And Smith had positive news on that front at this juncture adding: “There have been no bids for anyone else.”

