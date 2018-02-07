The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steven Caulker has reportedly received offers from a number of clubs, including teams from China and Turkey as he looks to get his career back on track.

The defender has been training with Luton Town since leaving QPR at the end of December, and according to the Mirror, the Hatters are another side who are reported to have offered him a deal.

The former England international suffered a turbulent time at Loftus Road as he battled a series of off-the-field issues, and Caulker says he's 'hungry' to get back to the highest level.

Caulker told ITV: “My goal is to get back to the top - playing for England, although it seems far away from, is something I want to achieve.

“Playing and getting a goal on my England debut was surreal but I made some wrong decisions.

“I want it back, my hunger is there. I look back on that day and want more of that.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, a chance to prove themselves again. I have been there and proved it. It is about proving myself again.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .