The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Fulham man Leroy Rosenior believes Tottenham Hotspur have already agreed a deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon in the summer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Totally Football Show , the 53-year-old believes a deal has already been done by Spurs to snatch him away from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the summer.

A whole host of Premier League and foreign clubs were after Fulham's top scorer in the summer, but Director of Football Operations at the club, Tony Khan, issued a statement declaring he was not for sale and would be staying at the club.

Sessegnon has been at Fulham since he was eight, joining the U9s in 2008 and has continued his development at the club at a rapid rate this season - scoring 12 goals to make him the top scorer at the club this season.

And if Rosenior is to be believed, Spurs already have their man.

He said: "I think that a deal has been done for Ryan as teams have been in for him.

"It's a Premier League side with strong rumours of Tottenham. I wouldn't be surprised if other sides have been in for him as well.

"He's stays at Fulham before moving in the summer. His future is already mapped out.

"Ryan has great potential. He is one of those players who you think he's not a left-back and not a left-winger.

"He could be an amazing player."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .