The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The January Transfer Window has come and gone and we now have a clear picture of who is a Fulham player - until the end of the season at least.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie all joined the club in January, while no key players left the Cottage for pastures new.

The Cottagers have done a good job of tying down the vast majorities of their stars to long-term deals, with club options for a further year on most newly-agreed contracts and new signings at the club.

That includes the likes of captain Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Marcus Bettinelli - all who have long term contracts with club options to further extend it, should they wish to do so.

With contracts ending in June and some running all the way through to 2021, the side look in good shape for the future.

2018

Ryan Fredericks - June 2018

Cauley Woodrow - June 2018 (with club option of a further year)

George Williams - June 2018

Loan deals -

Tomas Kalas - May 2018

Lucas Piazon - May 2018

Oliver Norwood - May 2018

Sheyi Ojo - May 2018

Aleksandar Mitrovic - May 2018

Mattt Targett - May 2018

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

2019

Stefan Johansen - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Neeskens Kebano - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Kevin McDonald - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Floyd Ayite - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

David Button - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Tim Ream - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Denis Odoi - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson - June 2019

Stephen Humphrys - June 2019

(Image: Paul Burgman)

2020

Ryan Sessegnon - June 2020

Steven Sessegnon - June 2020

Rui Fonte - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Ibrahima Cisse - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Marcus Bettinelli - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Marcelo Djalo - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Tayo Edun - June 2020

Luca de la Torre - June 2020

Matt O'Riley - June 2020

(Image: Paul Burgman)

2021

Tom Cairney - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

Aboubakar Kamara - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

Cyrus Christie - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .