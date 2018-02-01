Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Giles insisted it was an easy decision for Brentford to knock back multiple Bournemouth offers for defender Chris Mepham.

The Bees rejected a bid from the Cherries which, if accepted, would have been the second highest sale in the club's history after Scott Hogan.

But, as Brentford have always stated, if a buying club doesn't match the valuation then a deal will not go through.

Giles told the club's official website: “We had more than one offer for him. It was a serious offer and, if we'd accepted it in terms of fee, only Scott Hogan would have been sold for more.

“It was an easy decision. It wasn't what we'd consider selling him for. We'll only sell players if they match the valuation. That didn't so no sale. We see him a big part of what we do in the future.”

The fees rejected would certainly have raised eyebrows given that Mepham has made 11 league appearances, eight of them from the start, and Giles believes he will only get better in the future.

He added: “If he keeps doing what he's doing with the attitude he's got. He'll only improve and we'd benefit on the pitch and then he'd be worth a significant amount in the future.

“It's brave in a sense that anything can happen in football. You can't be negative about things all the time and think we'd better sell now for the sake of being brave. We only see good things in the future.”

There were other offers in the window, believed to be for Yoann Barbet and Ryan Woods, but they were rejected out of hand.

Giles confirmed: “We had one or two offers but it was a quiet window. Players enjoy being here. It's a good place to be. There were one or two offers earlier in the window but nothing remotely close.”

Alan Judge was another player who could potentially have departed on loan but the co-director of football insisted the Irishman is happy at Griffin Park.

He added: “I sat with Alan and it was a consideration. He wants to play minutes. We sat and had a chat about it but, as it approached the end of the window, he played some minutes.

“He's really happy and he's getting his way back into the team which is great for us.”

