Steven Caulker has signed for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

He joins them on an 18-month deal.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 26-year-old was at Dens Park this morning to complete a medical and already been introduced to his future teammates at the Scottish side.

Caulker left Loftus Road by mutual consent at the end of December after a turbulent spell in west London.

He has since been reported to have been training with the likes of West Ham and Luton Town, while reports yesterday suggested he had been approached over a move to Turkey and China.

Ex QPR man Steven Caulker has 'offers' from Luton Town, as well as clubs in China and Turkey as former Spurs star looks to reignite career

The defender has stated his desire to reach the highest levels of the game once again, and a move to Dundee offers a great opportunity to play regular first team football once again.

