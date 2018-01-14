Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ibrahima Cisse has described himself as 'disgusted' after being frozen out of the side at Fulham.

The 23-year-old has made eight senior appearances for the Whites, however just six of them have come in the Championship and he has not been seen in the league since the west London club were beaten at Aston Villa in October.

And he has claimed that Slavisa Jokanovic hasn't even explained why he's not in the squad.

He is quoted as saying by DH: "I even got tenure in three Cup games and then, all of a sudden, I disappeared from the selection, I'm a professional, so if I did something wrong, I would know it but then, this is not the case.

“Even my teammates have a hard time understanding my situation, but I'm still disgusted to stop playing.”

Fulham have been long-term admirers of Cisse and expressed an interest last January and the midfielder has claimed his absence has caused him to lose a step.

He explained: "The coach knows me well because he was already at the club when there were touches with Fulham last winter.

“But he has his three midfielders and he does not want to touch it too much. In recent times, he has even put young people in front of me."

He added:"In my last match, a friendly against Southampton held in November, I gave it my all and scored a goal. But that did not change my situation.

“At the beginning of the season, I was really in great shape, I had never reached such a level since the beginning of my career. Unfortunately, I lost this pace because of this lack of playing time.”

However, Cisse appears keep to fight for his place at Craven Cottage and he has ruled out a loan move to a League One side.

"I could very well stay because aside from my playing time, I love Fulham, I'm in no hurry and we'll see if anything good comes to me."

“For the moment, I do not think to return to the Championship. The only club that could convince me is maybe Mechelen, but a loan from a British third division club does not kick me."