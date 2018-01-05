The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith insisted that it has been a quiet January so far, on both incomings and outgoings.

Brentford are always on the hunt to improve their squad but, as things stand, nobody will be joining the club as of yet.

The Bees feel they have a strong squad, and recent form would suggest that is the case, meaning a move into the market isn't entirely necessary.

Smith said: “I'll be sounding like a broken record. We're always looking but there's nothing come into fruition.”

Brentford fans enter every transfer window worrying about whether players will depart and Smith insisted there have been no bids for any player and none under £20million would be welcomed.

(Image: PA)

He added: “Not that I believe, no. The directors of football haven't told me of any outgoings or bids at all.

“I wouldn't welcome any bids unless they were £20m – that'd be very nice.”

Lasse Vibe and Andreas Bjelland are out of contract in the summer and Smith was coy on their positions at the club.

“There's no update on that either way I'm afraid,” he explained.

“Bjelland's another one where the directors of football and the players' representatives will deal with it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .