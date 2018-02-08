The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford are set to hold contract talks with Dean Smith over extending the head coach's stint at Griffin Park.

The Bees boss' current deal, which was announced on February 8 2017, expires at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Clubs consider it important that their manager is not in the final year of their deal as it can cause uncertainty in the squad as was seen at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger's contract was running down.

And Smith will sit down with co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles next week with a new deal on the agenda.

When asked if there were any talks about an extension, Smith replied: “I'm due to have a meeting with Phil and Rasmus next week. Once I've had the meeting then I can probably discuss that further.”

Brentford appointed Smith in November 2015 to be the permanent replacement for Marinus Dijkhuizen, who had been sacked two months earlier.

The former Walsall boss has overseen two top 10 finishes during his time at the club and the west Londoners have more points at this stage of the campaign than the previous two seasons.

