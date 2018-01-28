The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford striker Lasse Vibe is in talks over a move to Chinese club Yanbian FC, according to Sky Sports.

The Bees have been listening to offers for the 30-year-old, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

(Image: Get Reading)

The Danish international was a notable absentee in Brentford's defeat against Norwich at Griffin Park, and manager Dean Smith said it was due to negotiations with another club.

He said: "Lasse Vibe is negotiating with another club.

Brentford boss explains Vibe and Sawyers absences after Norwich loss

"If Lasse goes it's because he's agreed a deal, the club agrees a deal and the agent agrees the deal as well."

The striker has scored 37 goals in 97 appearances since arriving at the club in 2015.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .