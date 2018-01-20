The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford are yet to decide the futures of a variety of B team players with loan moves a possibility for a number of them.

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis has gone on loan to Cheltenham and he could be among a number of B team players the club want to see experience senior football.

One player who is unlikely to depart, though is Reece Cole who is still returning to full fitness after returning from Newport needing an operation.

But, for Brentford head coach Dean Smith, it is about finding the right clubs for them to continue their development.

“Reece is just coming back from injury. He came back from Newport to have an operation so I don't think he'll go out. There's potential for others but there's got to be suitors we feel fit them as well,” he said.

“At the moment, it's an ongoing discussions between the B team staff, myself and the directors of football.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .