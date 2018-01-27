The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe is absent from the Brentford squad, amid speculation that he is set to leave the club.

The striker has been linked with a move to China and his absence suggests that a move is in the offing.

Neal Maupay replaces the Dane in the starting line up with Alan Judge being named on the bench for the Bees.

Josh McEachran comes into the side to replace the ill Romaine Sawyers with Henrik Dalsgaard coming onto the bench in the other change to Dean Smith's side.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, McEachran, Mokotjo, Woods, Jozefzoon, Maupay, Watkins.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Egan, Marcondes, Judge, Dalsgaard, Canos.

Norwich: Gunn, Reed, Zimmermann, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Oliveira.

Substitutes: McGovern, Leitner, Watkins, Stiepermann, Trybull, Hernandez, Srbeny.