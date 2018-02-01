Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The January transfer window has closed and it has been a quiet window for Brentford, which is what the club were after.

Only one new face has come in through the doors of Griffin Park in Chiedozie Ogbene, while, for the first time since the January 2015 window, no player has departed for a Championship rival.

Of course, Lasse Vibe may still leave as the transfer window in China doesn't slam shut until the end of February.

There was also a late bid from AFC Bournemouth to try and sign young defender Chris Mepham on transfer deadline day that was resisted.

Below, GetWestLondon reviews the key action from January at Griffin Park.

Chiedozie Ogbene

(Image: Brentford FC)

This deal is a typical example of how Brentford look to unearth hidden gems as the 20-year-old would not have been on many fans' radars.

That being said, the forward player had previously attracted interest from Aston Villa and had had a trial at Chelsea.

I see the deal as one for the future, rather than the present, as it will take time for the Nigerian born Irishman, who has predominantly played on the left wing, to adjust to the demands of English football.

His pace is a major asset and the Bees will be looking to use that to good effect in due course.

Chris Mepham

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Many casual observers have portrayed Brentford as a side that will jump at the first offer but, as proven with their resistance over Chris Mepham, players are only sold when the valuation is met.

AFC Bournemouth tried to test their resolve with two bids, the second at over £7m, but both of them fell well short of what the Bees were looking to receive for the 20-year-old.

It helps that the west Londoners agreed a five year deal with the Welsh U21 international in September and there was no obligation to sell in this window.

Of course, in six months time Mepham's value may well have increased further as, given his recent form, Ryan Giggs must surely consider calling him up for Wales.

One thing that raised a chuckle as Eddie Howe looked to sign his man was the reaction from Brentford fans, displaying the fickle nature that creeps in with many football supporters.

When Mepham was announced in the team for the game at Norwich on December 22 2017, there was a section of the support concerned to see the youngster in the side at Carrow Road.

Fast forward to January 31 2018 and you had Bees fans fearing that he'd be leaving the club and relieved when 11pm came.

Lasse Vibe

The striker has been in talks with Yanbian FC and the transfer window in China does not close until February 28.

The probability is that the deal will go through at some point and it means that the popular striker will leave the club.

However, the seven figure fee Brentford are set to receive for Vibe, who turns 31 this month and could join another club for nothing in the summer, is one the club feel was too good to refuse.

This is a prime example of how the Bees work. If a club makes an offer that is in line, or greater, than the club value the player then they will accept it.

Vibe has been a good player for the club as well as an even better person to deal with and his presence will be missed by all in TW8.

No striker signing

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Many fans feel an out and out striker should have come through the door at Griffin Park and, while there is sympathy with this view, the January window is a seller's market so the club will, likely, have three striking options. Ogbene regularly featured as a winger last season.

In fact, I would suggest that Dean Smith's comments about the lack of support from the fans after the Norwich defeat was him trying to say that Neal Maupay is going to be leading the line for the rest of the season so back him.

The statistics would suggest that Maupay is currently better served as coming off the bench with 20 minutes to go in the game and exploiting the tired defences.

The Frenchman has scored five of his six Championship goals as a substitute in just 171 minutes. He's played 1,204 minutes from the start and scored just the once.

Admittedly, the plan was for Maupay to be more of an impact substitute at the start of the season but Vibe's heel injury hampered that and he played more minutes than originally intended.

Ollie Watkins is seen as a future striker but, in recent games, he has not been at the level he was in the opening months of the season and has looked tired.

The former Exeter man remains an exciting talent and has shown he has the quality to step up to the second tier and, as his body adjusts to the demands, he will get better and better.

Emiliano Marcondes is another man seen as having the potential to lead the line. However, much like Maupay currently, he needs time to adjust to the English game. Justin Shaibu was deemed not to be ready for Championship football and was loaned out to Walsall.

Loan moves

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Both the loan moves for Ilias Chatzitheodoridis to Cheltenham and Justin Shaibu to Walsall make sense for all parties and, on some level, I was surprised there weren't a few more B team players allowed to leave to get experience of senior football.

The Greek left back has featured in cup competitions but, with the Bees' participation in the FA Cup over, it was only right to allow him to leave.

Shaibu has struggled with injury and, given the forward talent around him in the squad, was going to find it difficult to experience senior football this season at Griffin Park.

It is an opportunity for both of them to experience some of the harsher realities of the English game and Chatzitheodoridis certainly felt that at Mansfield on his debut.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .