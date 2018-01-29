Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris will be doing everything in his power to ensure Brentford don't let Lasse Vibe's imminent departure disrupt the squad.

The Bees, without the Dane who is negotiating a deal with Yanbian FC, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Norwich; ending their unbeaten run in the league at Griffin Park which dated back to the home opener against Nottingham Forest.

The west Londoners have proven they can replace their star players in the past, notably with Vibe stepping up superbly after Scott Hogan moved to Aston Villa, and Yennaris sees it as an opportunity for others in the squad.

He said: “January is always a bit edgy when there’s rumours of players leaving. We’ve got to try and make sure it doesn’t disrupt the team.

“People do go, that’s part and parcel of football. We’ve shown in the past that if players do leave then others can step up and do well. It’s an opportunity for the other boys to step up.”

The defeat puts Brentford four points off the play-offs, although they have played a game more than their rivals, and Yennaris knows they have to keep pushing forward.

He added: “We’ve been on a good run. We’ve got to dust ourselves down now and go again next week.

“There’s still plenty of games to go. Anyone can beat anyone in this division so we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

