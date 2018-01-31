The video will start in 8 Cancel

Andreas Bjelland will remain a Brentford player for the rest of the season.

The Dane could have left Griffin Park this month if the Bees had attempted to cash in with only six months left on his contract.

But the defender's agent has said that he will remain at Brentford at least until the end of the season.

Michael Stensgaard told bold.dk: "Andreas has chosen to stay in Brentford. He has contract outlets and we await the situation during the spring. All opportunities are in play.

"If he really wanted, he could probably have gone on [from] here in January, but he chose to stay. We have had a very nice dialogue with Brentford, and now he is playing the season."

Bjelland is likely to go to the World Cup with Denmark in the summer.

