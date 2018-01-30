The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have completed the signing of Chiedozie Ogbene from Limerick FC for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigerian-born Irish attacker will join the first team squad and impressed Dean Smith during a successful trial, signing a three and a half year contract.

Ogbene was impressive last season for the Super Blues, scoring eight times in 32 league appearances.

Dean Smith said: “We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring.

“He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us. We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops.”

Co-director of football Phil Giles is looking forward to seeing how Ogbene develops as a player over the coming seasons.

He added: "I'd like to welcome Chiedozie to Brentford. I'd like to think that we have a strong reputation for buying and developing young players, and so we look forward to seeing Chiedozie working hard to improve and contribute to the Club over the coming seasons."

Ogbene has mainly played on the wing and, prior to joining Brentford, had caught the eye of Aston Villa and had a trial at Chelsea.

