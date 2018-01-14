Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading have made a bid for Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, according to HITC, but the Bees have no reason to sell the Frenchman.

Barbet has been playing at left back in recent weeks, after injuries to Henrik Dalsgaard and Rico Henry and the report states that Jaap Stam likes his versatility.

However, whenever Barbet talks about his position he states his preference to be playing at centre back although would do what the team needed him to do.

The Royals, beaten in the play-off final by Huddersfield last season, have found the going much tougher this time around and they sit in 18th place, 11 points behind the west Londoners and five clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford's accounts, after the departures of Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Jota to Birmingham, are compliant with FFP for this season so there is no financial pressure for the Bees to sell.

The west Londoners sit three points outside the play-off places with 19 games to go and 10 points behind second placed Derby.

And their form since the last time they played the Royals, compared to the rest of the Championship would put the Bees in fourth place. Only Aston Villa, Derby and champions elect Wolves have picked up more points since that 1-1 draw in September.

The vibe GetWestLondon has had from the club in the last few seasons was if they were in a competitive position in January then Matthew Benham would be more willing to make a promotion push.

So if this position, at the very least, doesn't convince the club to hold onto their squad then fans will be wondering what it will take for that to happen.

