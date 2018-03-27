The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will receive £500,000 from Burnley after former defender James Tarkowski made his England debut against Italy.

The defender, who refused to play for the Bees against the Clarets in January 2016 in a bid to force a move to Turf Moor, has impressed in the Premier League this season and earned his first call-up by Gareth Southgate.

And Brentford, who also have a healthy sell on clause in their deal that saw Tarkowski depart, will benefit from the international clauses in the deal.

Were the defender to make an appearance for the Three Lions in a competitive international, rather than a mere friendly, then the west Londoners would be due an additional half a million.

Former Bees defender Alfie Mawson, who left the club for Barnsley in the summer of 2015, is on the bench for England and he could also make his debut for his country.

Mawson made just one appearance for the west Londoners in his time in TW8 and spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Wycombe.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.