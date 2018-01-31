The video will start in 8 Cancel

Matthew Benham has tweeted another of his cryptic tweets, which is thought to be about the future of Bournemouth target Chris Mepham.

The club reportedly rejected a £5.5m bid earlier for the defender from the south coast side earlier today, while our sister site the Mirror reported that Bournemouth came back in with a second bid after that.

However, the Brentford owner has taken to Twitter to seemingly say that the 20-year-old won't be sold this January, regardless of the interest in him.

Mepham has made just 11 league appearances for the Bees, eight of those from the start, but he is seen as having a big future in the game.

The west Londoners secured the 20-year-old defender's services on a five year contract in September last year after promoting him from the B team squad.

Brentford fans will, no doubt, be hoping that Mepham remains a Bee come 11pm this evening.

