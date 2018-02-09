Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiedozie Ogbene has revealed that Chelsea had wanted to have another look at him but the lure of potential first team football at Brentford proved more appealing.

The winger spent two weeks on trial with the Blues and they invited him back but it appeared more likely that he would be with the U23s rather than the first team.

Ogbene would rather be playing senior football and, once Brentford showed their interest, he was more than happy to move to Griffin Park instead.

He said: “I was there for two weeks. I enjoyed it and they wanted me to come back and prove myself.

“I was chasing first team football. I'm not saying it was impossible there but the U23s was a choice not in my books. I just wanted to play first team football.”

Ogbene identifies himself as more of a winger but does have experience as a striker in the past.

He added: “I prefer to play on the wing. I've played up top before. If I was to play up top I'd do it but I prefer being on the wing.”

