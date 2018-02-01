The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chiedozie Ogbene is a 'typical Brentford signing' in the eyes of Bees co-director of football Phil Giles.

The Nigerian born Irishman joined the club earlier this week from League of Ireland side Limerick FC.

The winger is expected to compete with Sergi Canos, Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon for a spot on the wing and Giles believes he's a player that will only improve.

He told the club's official website: “He's quick, powerful wide player with loads of development potential. He's a typical Brentford signing. He'll improve and be a good player for us.”

The standard of the League of Ireland is akin to the lower leagues of English football so Ogbene will have to adjust to the demands of the Championship.

And Giles believes he can make that step up and trusts Dean Smith's judgement as to when he is ready.

“It's a big difference but it's like coming from the lower end of League Two, Conference level but it's not an insurmountable jump.

“Andre Gray came from the Conference and played for us straight away so he will play when the coaches deem him ready.”

