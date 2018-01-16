Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland is trying to block out the noise of the January transfer window with the Brentford defender in the final six months of his contract.

Reports have suggested that the Danish defender could leave this month but he will be only focused on what is happening on the pitch.

And he believes that this Bees side can compete right at the top of the Championship.

He said: "It's difficult to say as there's so much uncertainty. I have six months on the contract. I can't do much about it and the only thing I can do is perform out here.

“I enjoy playing with this team. I think we can compete on the top. My focus is on the next game and take it from there and it's not entirely up to me.”

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Bjelland may be trying to block it out but, for his family, it's not as enjoyable.

He added: “You try to block it out as the only thing you can do is on the pitch. I think I've started to show I'm a big character here and I can push this team as well.

“If you ask my wife, she'll say she hates this world as she doesn't know where we're living in six months or maybe after this month. It's difficult but that's how it is and you have to deal with it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .