Brentford defender Chris Mepham is odds-on to join Premier League side Bournemouth before tonight's 11pm deadline.

The Bees have already turned down a £5.5m offer for the centre-back, and according to reports, the Cherries are preparing a follow-up bid.

According to Betfair, Mepham is priced at 8/11 to move to the south coast, meaning a move could yet be on the cards before the deadline arrives.

Mepham has made just 11 league appearances for the Bees, eight of those from the start, but he is seen as having a big future in the game.

The west Londoners secured the 20-year-old defender's services on a five year contract in September last year after promoting him from the B team squad.

Brentford fans will, no doubt, be hoping that Mepham remains a Bee come 11pm this evening.

