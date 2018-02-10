Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have confirmed that Lasse Vibe has left the club for Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

The Denmark international signed for the Bees in the summer of 2015 and made 94 Championship appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals.

He was in the final year of his contract and the lure of the Chinese Super League was too good to turn down, while the club have received a fee, believed to be in the region of £2million, that they felt they couldn't refuse for a player who could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Brentford co-director of football Phil Giles told the club's official website: "This transfer was something that both Lasse and the Club were keen to pursue during the last transfer window.

“The transfer fee received helps to strengthen the long term financial outlook of the club and, ultimately, that was deemed more preferably than Lasse's contract running down and him leaving for nothing at the end of the season.

“I'd like to thank Lasse for everything he has done at Brentford and wish him well in his new adventure."

Changchun Yatai are currently in Spain on a training camp and Vibe scored in a 4-0 victory over Elche on Thursday.

Head coach Dean Smith has already said his goodbyes to the popular forward as well as his wife and kids.

“As staff and players, we knew it was done. Paperwork issues were holding it up. I've spoken to Lasse and thanked him. It's not changed us in any way,” he said.

“He was excited but tinged with sadness. He's enjoyed his time at Brentford. It's been productive for him and for us.

“He's a really good player, an intelligent lad and he's got a lovely family. He was a really good type to have here.

