The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have confirmed that Ilias Chatzitheodoridis has joined Cheltenham on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old was made available for a short-term switch by the club and the Gloucestershire side have completed a deal in time for their game against Mansfield on Saturday.

The left back joined the Bees 18 months ago after a successful trial after completing his scholarship with Arsenal.

Chatzitheodoridis is under contract until 2019 and made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

He featured in the Bees' cup ties this season and has been an unused substitute in 10 league games this season.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .