Brentford are compliant within the terms of Financial Fair Play for this season, Mark Devlin has confirmed.

The west Londoners have one of the smallest budgets in the division and, as such, have to cut their cloth accordingly.

The last few transfer windows have seen players leave and part of the reason they are allowed to leave is to ensure the club remain compliant within the league rules.

Players may still leave this month but, if they are to do so, then that would be purely because a buying club has met Brentford's evaluation.

“We're very happy with our position and very compliant in terms of FFP and careful in terms of how we spend our money but we're fully compliant with FFP,” Devlin said.

“There are a lot of reasons why you sign and sell players and it's not just about FFP. It's about individual circumstances.

“It's not for FFP reasons that anybody would leave but that's not to say somebody won't. There are many reasons why players join and leave and it isn't always linked to FFP.”

With the exception of a bid from Reading for Yoann Barbet, which was rejected out of hand, it has been a quiet window this month and Devlin is happy for that to continue.

He added: “For the moment, it's been pretty quiet and I think Dean has said long may it continue and I'll say the same. A week or so in the window is a long time but, for the moment, it's relatively quiet.”

If football was determined by the size of a club's wallet, Brentford would be towards the bottom of the table but, as they have continuously done since winning promotion to the second tier, the Bees are giving those sides a bloody nose, much to the satisfaction of those connected to the club.

Devlin explained: “It's all about how you spend your money. Ours has been spent wisely on players and the infrastructure behind the scenes and what we're doing with the B team.

“I think we've made ourselves a very innovative organisation and club.

“We're making ourselves a very attractive club for young players to look at with the B team structure and what we do at first team level that if you're talented and work hard enough there's a real opportunity at Brentford than perhaps moreso than some of the more glamorous names on our doorsteps.

“Sometimes there's disillusionment about the amount of money in the game. Ours is a different story and we're trying to do it in a different way and I think the majority of our fans can see what we're doing and understand the limitations we have.

“That means players can leave the club when the opportunity is right. We've got FFP to adhere to but we'll give everything we can to progress.”

