The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have signed Jaakko Oksanen from HJK Helsinki to add further competition in their B team's midfield.

The 17-year-old has agreed a two and a half year deal and the Bees have paid the Finnish side an undisclosed fee for his services.

Oksanen is currently part of Finland's U19 squad, alongside new team-mate Marcus Forss, and impressed the club with his mentality and work rate.

Head of football operations Robert Rowan said: “Jaakko is someone we have been monitoring for quite some time so we are delighted to confirm his signing today and look forward to him joining up with the squad next week.

“Jaakko can play as a defensive or central midfielder, he’s an intelligent boy who reads the game very well whether it be breaking up play, anticipating the second ball or breaking lines with his passing.

“We have been really impressed with his mentality, he’s very focussed about his career and enjoys working hard in order to improve.

“We need to be mindful that he is currently in pre-season in Finland so it will be the case of slowly building him up to 90 minutes.

“Hopefully this will be around the time where we head to Ireland to play Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .