Brentford are set to seal the capture of Limerick's Chiedozie Ogbenie ahead of the transfer window closing on Wednesday.

The forward, who scored 10 goals for Limerick last season, has trained with the club in recent weeks and the Bees have elected to make a move for the 20-year-old, with RTE reporting a deal is close.

Ogbene has also caught the eye of Chelsea in recent months and had a trial with the Blues last summer.

Aston Villa have also been interested in the forward, who has a year remaining on his contract.

But Brentford have stepped up their interest and are poised to make their first fresh January signing. Emiliano Marcondes' move to Griffin Park was confirmed in the summer of 2017.

The Bees, who saw their unbeaten league run at Griffin Park come to an end on Saturday against Norwich, are away at Derby County this weekend.

