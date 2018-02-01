The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have been prepared for Lasse Vibe to leave the club since the summer transfer window.

Dean Smith revealed that the Dane has been of interest to Chinese clubs for the past six months and has had frequent conversations about his future.

And, with Vibe out of contract in the summer, it appears his time at Griffin Park will come to an end.

Smith said: “Not at all. Lasse has kept me in the loop of things for six months. That's as long as he's been talking about it.

“There's always been that possibility. His contract has been running down and it's his prerogative.

“All we can do is thank him for the time he's been here and what he's done. It's more likely to happen but at the moment it hasn't.”

Vibe will be unavailable for Brentford's trip to Derby and Smith is confident that he can be replaced.

He added: “We've had 22 players out there training today. We believe we've got a strong squad.

“Scoring goals has never been a major problem and hopefully that continues. Early in the season, people wanted Lasse left out and Neal Maupay brought in.

“There'll be changes of fortune and personnel throughout the season. We've got Neal Maupay, Sergi Canos, Ollie Watkins, Marcondes and Romaine Sawyers has played there when we beat Fulham 3-1 earlier this season.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .