Dean Smith is leaving the futures of Lasse Vibe and Andreas Bjelland to Brentford directors of football Phil Giles and Rasmus Ankersen.

The Danish pair are out of contract at the end of the season and Bees fans are keen to see the pair sign extensions at Griffin Park.

Smith admitted there has been no progress in the past week but he hopes they remain in TW8 beyond January 31.

“There's been no movement on that front and hopefully that continues past January 31,” he said.

"Rasmus and Phil have been dealing with Lasse and Andreas' representatives for as long as I can remember.

“I've left it to them. I've got a great relationship with both players. They're an integral part of the group. They're both leaders as well and I like having them around.”

Smith, though, was not prepared to offer his own opinion, insisting it wasn't up to him.

He explained: “It's not up to me. We're not going down that road.”

