If the January transfer window closed right now, Brentford head coach Dean Smith would be a very happy man.

The Bees have made no new signings this month, with Emiliano Marcondes' arrival at the club being confirmed in the summer window, and no players have left.

And Dean Smith is more than happy to be having a quiet January with the west Londoners in good form and with players coming back into the side.

He said: “I am happy. For the last couple of years, it's been a distraction at times.

“In the 2015/16 season the talk was Alan Judge and it was Scott Hogan last year when he went to Aston Villa. It can be a bit of a distraction. This month has been very quiet so long may it continue.”

He added: “We haven't been busy. The phone has been fairly quiet and that's because we believe we have a good enough squad here.

“We've got Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge who are both back from long term injuries. Henrik Dalsgaard is back after being out since November 1.

“We've been missing John Egan so we've got players coming back and it certainly enhances the squad.”

That doesn't mean that the Bees aren't looking and Smith admitted they have to be ready in case bids come in in the final week of the transfer window.

He explained: “You have to look as you just don't know what might happen at the end of the window.

“We've seen it in the last couple of years with people coming in with late bids. We've got to have our finger on the pulse should anybody go out which we're not hoping for and we don't think they will.”

