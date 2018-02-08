Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith revealed that Lasse Vibe is excited by his impending move to the Chinese Super League but also sad that his time at Brentford has come to an end.

The Dane has reportedly agreed a deal with Changchun Yatai and it is just the necessary paperwork that is preventing the club from confirming his departure.

And Smith has already said his goodbyes to the popular forward as well as his wife and kids.

“As staff and players, we knew it was done. Paperwork issues were holding it up. I've spoken to Lasse and thanked him. It's not changed us in any way,” Smith said.

“He was excited but tinged with sadness. He's enjoyed his time at Brentford. It's been productive for him and for us.

“He's a really good player, an intelligent lad and he's got a lovely family. He was a really good type to have here.

Players have left Brentford before and the Bees have replaced them adequately and Smith is confident that the same can happen again.

He added: “We've always said it's more likely to happen than not. He's done great for me. I've been a big fan of him while he's been here.

“He'll be missed but he will be replaced. He was a great lad to have around, a very intelligent footballer and scored a number of goals for us.

“He was missing for large parts of this season with injury and missed parts of last season as well. We wish him well and him and his family. They'll be missed as people.”

He explained further: “We've gone through unsettling times and people have dealt with that. As a club, it's what we're good at. We never get too frustrated when people move on.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .