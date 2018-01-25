Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith understands Alan Judge's frustration at not being involved in the Brentford first team but he sees a future for him at the club this season.

The Irishman is desperate to play football and would consider a loan move this window if he isn't getting the minutes he wants.

Judge told the club's official website: "I'm in a sticky patch at the minute, the team's doing really well, performing brilliantly and if it comes to end of the month if I'm still not around I'll speak to Brentford and we might consider what's best for us.

"They know I've been out for two years, I want to play, but I understand the team's doing well, it's not a case of me demanding to play but I might have to get some minutes somewhere else, which if it works for both of us fair enough, if not I'll be here working hard to get into the team."

Smith accepts Judge has been unfortunate not to be involved and it is something that will be discussed after Saturday's meeting with Norwich.

The head coach told GetWestLondon: “I don't want to let Alan Judge go anywhere because I know the quality of player he is but I also understand his frustration at not playing at the moment.

“He's unfortunate with the injury he has had but then he's come back to fitness when the team has won five out of six games.

“I certainly see a future for him at the football club this season. If we chat about it next week and he feels that's in his best interests and it's in the best interests of the football club then we might look at it but, at the moment, we don't need to and we'll look at it after the weekend.”

Loaning Judge out to another EFL team would mean he would not be eligible to return, even if the Bees finished in the play-offs.

And Smith believes he's close to forcing his way back into the first team, judging by his displays in training.

He added: “You can't legislate for what is going to happen later on but you've also got the manage the situation of the player.

“If you're going to offer Alan Judge a play-off finish and he'd play there I don't think he'd take that.

“He wants to play football matches. He's lost nearly two years of his career and he wants to play football matches and I understand that.

“If you saw him training today, he's getting closer and closer to get into the team.”

The hardest decision for Smith would be who drops out of the side for Judge to be restored as the unfortunate individual would be banging on his office door demanding why.

The head coach added: “We should have players breaking down my door. I want players here who want to play football.

“Josh McEachran hasn't played until Notts County and he's asking why. Lewis Macleod hasn't started since Notts County and he's been knocking on the door. At the moment, the lads in the team have given me my answer to those players.”

